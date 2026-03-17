New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): A 28-year-old man allegedly shot himself in the chest while his friend was recording a video, police said.

Upon receipt of the information, police staff immediately reached the hospital, where one person, namely Pawan Kumar, resident of Village Dallupura, aged about 28 years, had been brought in an unconscious condition with a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest. The attending doctors declared him dead.

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During the enquiry, it was revealed that the incident took place at Village Dallupura, Delhi.

The crime team and forensic team inspected both the hospital and the place of occurrence. The body has been shifted to the LBS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Investigation at the spot and preliminary enquiry revealed that the deceased had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot injury using a licensed pistol belonging to one Himanshu (cousin of the deceased).

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The licensed firearm ( pistol), along with 10 live cartridges, has been seized.

The mobile phone of the said Himanshu, containing a video recording of the incident, has also been taken into police possession.

The video footage prima facie shows the deceased handling the weapon and shooting himself, while Himanshu was present and recording the act.

All relevant exhibits, including forensic evidence, have been collected from the scene and the body.

Based on the MLC findings, video evidence, and surrounding circumstances, a case under section 105 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at PS New Ashok Nagar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)