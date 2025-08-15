Several Trapped After Roof of Room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah in Delhi's Humanyun's Tomb Gives Way (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, August 15: Five people, including three women and two men, were killed on Friday after a portion of the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah collapsed near Humayun's Tomb, Delhi Police said. According to the police, 11 people were rescued from the debris and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. A search operation was launched immediately after the collapse, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Department, and local police deployed at the site.

The incident site, located near Humayun's Tomb, was quickly cordoned off to ensure safety and to facilitate rescue efforts. The officials said that NDRF personnel conducted a search operation inside the dargah premises to check for any more people trapped under the debris. Delhi: Several People Feared Trapped After Humayun’s Tomb Dome Collapses in Nizamuddin, Rescue Ops Underway (Watch Video).

Humayun Tomb Structure Collapse

#WATCH | Delhi | NDRF personnel conduct a search operation at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah, located near Humayun's Tomb, in the Nizamuddin area, following the collapse of the roof of a room in the dargah premises. Police and Fire Department personnel are also present. So far, 11… pic.twitter.com/6oW3XjroAX — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2025

Soon after the incident, Fire Department personnel and emergency responders also remained present at the scene to assist in operations. "Eleven people have been rescued from the site of the incident and taken to a nearby hospital. The search operation is still underway," the Delhi police said. The area around the dargah remained sealed off as structural engineers and investigators examined the site. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the collapse.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)