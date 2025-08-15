In a tragic incident on the 79th Independence Day of India, a dome of the historic Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin collapsed on Friday, August 15. According to the Delhi Fire Services, eight to nine people are feared trapped under the debris following the incident. Rescue operations are currently underway. More details are awaited. Delhi Wall Collapse: Road Caves In After Wall at Delhi Metro Underground Construction Site Near Vasant Kunj Collapses, Video Surfaces.

Humayun’s Tomb Dome Collapses in Delhi

Delhi Fire Service received a call about the collapse of Humayun’s Tomb dome in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area around 4 PM. Authorities suspect several people may be trapped pic.twitter.com/7RJsHvCN7s — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2025

