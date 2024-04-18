New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): AAP's candidates Mahesh Khichi and Ravinder Bhardwaj filed nominations for Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts respectively for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Thursday.

The election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayoral polls is scheduled to be held on April 26, per an official notice issued on April 10.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Direct, Triangular Contests To Decide Fate of 35 Candidates in Five Constituencies in Assam.

Earlier, addressing the press conference, AAP leader Gopal Rai expressed confidence in his party's win, saying that the people of Delhi had given the majority to the AAP earlier, and this time also AAP will emerge victorious.

"In a way, BJP went to the extent of stealing votes in Chandigarh to form Mayor. The people of Delhi have given the majority to AAP; earlier also we fought the election successfully and appointed our Mayor, similarly, AAP's Mayor will be formed this time as well. Mahesh Khichi, a Dev Nagar Ward-Karol Bagh councillor is AAP's candidate for Mayor; Ravinder Bhardwaj, who is also a councillor from Aman Vihar Ward will be AAP's candidate for Deputy Mayor," he said.

Also Read | Raj Kundra Money Laundering Case: All You Need To Know About Bitcoin Scam Linked To Probe Against Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Husband.

Last year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal were re-elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Delhi respectively after BJP candidates withdrew their nominations.

This comes at a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail in connection with the excise policy case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

The MCD mayor is elected for a one-year term. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)