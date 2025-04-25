New Delhi, April 25: BJP's Raja Iqbal was elected Delhi's new mayor on Friday as the saffron party returned to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after two years. Iqbal defeated Congress candidate Mandeep Singh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotted the mayoral election. Raja Iqbal was the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD and has previously served as the mayor of North MCD.

Senior BJP leader and former Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh told PTI that Delhiites have entrusted the BJP with the responsibility of fixing the city's problems. "AAP has already accepted its defeat. We will eliminate corruption and complete all the pending work that was stalled over the past two years," he said. He further stated that once the mayor is elected, elections for the standing committees will be held promptly.

#WATCH | BJP candidate Raja Iqbal Singh elected as Delhi's new Mayor.

#WATCH | Delhi | On being elected as Delhi's new Mayor, BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh says, "...I thank everyone and the people of Delhi because of whom I got the opportunity to work for the public service. I will work for the development of Delhi... We will clean the streets and…

Meanwhile, AAP councillor and former Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal held a press conference on Thursday where they reiterated their party’s decision to boycott the election. “The MCD election is scheduled for tomorrow, and we will completely boycott it,” Oberoi said, accusing the BJP of turning the civic polls into a farce with its so-called “triple engine power.” They added that under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, several people-centric decisions were taken, but the BJP’s only objective has been to “seize power.”

The current strength of the MCD is 238, as 12 seats lie vacant due to some councillors getting elected to the Delhi Assembly and one to Lok Sabha. Out of 250 seats, BJP now has 117 councillors, up from 104 in 2022, while AAP's tally has dropped to 113 from its earlier 134. Congress holds just eight seats.

The electoral college for the mayoral election includes 238 councillors, 10 MPs (seven from the Lok Sabha and three from the Rajya Sabha) and 14 MLAs — Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 11 BJP and 3 AAP MLAs as the electors.

The previous mayoral election, held on November 14, 2024, had seen AAP’s Mahesh Kumar Khinchi win by a razor-thin margin of just three votes. However, subsequent defections and political shifts have significantly altered the MCD’s power balance.