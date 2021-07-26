New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Delhi recorded 39 fresh COVID-19 cases and one more death on Monday while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

With the new cases, the city's infection tally climbed to 14,35,949. Of these, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the data showed.

The death toll stands at 25,044, it stated.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 66 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and two deaths due to the disease.

On Saturday, the capital registered 66 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and zero deaths.

On Friday, the city had recorded 58 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and one fatality.

Currently, there are 537 active cases in Delhi and 162 of them are under home isolation. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 305, the health department bulletin said.

