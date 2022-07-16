New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The anganwadi workers' union is slated to meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday to demand the reinstatement of its workers, the body has said.

The LG agreed to meet the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU), after workers whose services were terminated staged a protest outside his residence on Wednesday, the union officials said.

Earlier, the members of the union had gathered at the Raj Niwas Marg with banners and raised slogans against the LG and the Delhi government, demanding a hike in their pay and reinstatement of terminated workers and helpers.

DSAWHU has claimed that 884 Anganwadi workers have been issued termination notices and 11,942 given show-cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike.

