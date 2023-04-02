New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Army Medical Corps on Sunday organised a Walkathon as part of the ongoing celebrations to commemorate its 259th Raising Day.

The Army Medical Corps celebrates its raising day every year on April 3.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Falls Prey To ‘Pay and Park’ Mafia, Ends Up Paying Rs 736 As Fine After Traffic Police Tow His Bike for ‘Unauthorised Parking’.

The Walkathon was organized by military doctors and their families from Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.

Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Lt General Daljit Singh flagged off the Walkathon in the presence of senior defence forces officers from Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.

Also Read | Man Defamed Wife by Making Allegations Against Her in Newspaper: Bombay High Court Upholds Divorce on Ground of Cruelty by Husband.

According to the Ministry of Defence, "The Corps has the motto of 'Sarve Santu Niramaya' meaning Let all be free from disease and disability. It has excelled in providing both peacetime and combat health care to the defence forces, medical services to UN peacekeeping forces in foreign missions and during disaster management to civil authorities." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)