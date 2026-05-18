‘Drishyam 3’ Cast Fees: Mohanlal INR 20 Crore for Georgekutty Role; Know Meena and Ansiba Hassan’s Charges

Ahead of the highly anticipated theatrical release of Drishyam 3, public interest has surged regarding the financial details of the high-stakes production. The upcoming film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, sees the return of Malayalam cinema superstar Mohanlal as the iconic character Georgekutty. Following the massive global success of the franchise's first two instalments, industry reports indicate that the production budget has expanded significantly, leading to a substantial increase in the salary structure for both the leading man and the supporting ensemble cast. ‘Drishyam 3’ Censor Update: Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Receives U/A 13+ Ahead of May 21 Theatrical Release.

‘Drishyam 3’ Cast Fee Revealed

According to recent media reports, Mohanlal is leading the remuneration chart by commanding an estimated INR 20 crore for his role in Drishyam 3. This figure marks a significant jump from his previous earnings within the franchise. When the actor first launched the series with Drishyam in 2013, his fee was reportedly between INR 5 crore and INR 6 crore. His salary later rose to an estimated INR 10 crore to Rs 12 crore for the 2021 sequel, Drishyam 2, before reaching its current peak for the third instalment.

The revised pay structure extends across the primary ensemble cast as well. Ansiba Hassan, who portrays Georgekutty’s elder daughter Anju, has reportedly charged INR 1 crore for her role in the upcoming film. Meanwhile, veteran actress Meena, playing Rani Georgekutty, has seen her remuneration increase to an estimated Rs 75 lakh, compared to the Rs 15 lakh to Rs 25 lakh she reportedly received during the earlier stages of the franchise. Esther Anil, reprising her role as the younger daughter Anu, has reportedly maintained a consistent fee of around Rs 25 lakh throughout the films.

More About ‘Drishyam 3’

The escalating cast fees reflect the growing scale of the franchise. What began as a regional Malayalam crime thriller in 2013 has grown into a pan-Indian cinematic phenomenon, with the third part reportedly mounted on a major budget of Rs 100 crore. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently cleared Drishyam 3 with a U/A 13+ certificate ahead of its upcoming premiere.

The storyline of the third chapter continues to follow Georgekutty and his family as they face renewed scrutiny and suspicion following the disappearance of a senior police officer's son. The franchise is well-known for its taut screenplays and unexpected plot twists, elements that made the original films both critical and commercial successes.

‘Drishyam 3’ Hindi Version Update

The success of Jeethu Joseph's thrillers has extended well beyond the original Malayalam films through various language remakes, including highly successful iterations in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. ‘Drishyam 3’: Abhishek Pathak Explains How Ajay Devgn’s Film Will Differ From Mohanlal's Malayalam Version.

The Hindi version of the franchise, which features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav, is also moving forward with its own continuation. Following the passing of the first part's director, Nishikant Kamath, filmmaker Abhishek Pathak took over directorial duties for the sequel. The Hindi adaptation of Drishyam 3 is currently scheduled to hit theatres later this year on October 2.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).