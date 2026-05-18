Free KSRTC Rides for Women: Keralam CM VD Satheesan Announces INR 3,000 Aid for Asha Workers and Salary Hike for Anganwadi Staff in First Cabinet Meet

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18: Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Monday announced welfare schemes for grassroot workers, women and senior citizens of the state, after the first cabinet meeting of the newly sworn-in UDF government. Addressing a press conference, the CM said that the government will provide free rides on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses for women, starting June 15, implementing the UDF's guarantee.

He said that the model draws inspiration from the successful transport model in Japan, which the Keralam government aims to explore and implement. He further said that the Keralam government will constitute a brand-new Department for the Elderly, making it the first state in India to have a dedicated ministry/department for senior citizens. Highlighting that ageing is a major demographic challenge in Keralam, the CM stated that the true measure of a civilised society is how it respects and cares for its old people. He shared a vision where Keralam will soon declare to the entire world that it is a truly civilised society by how it looks after its elderly. VD Satheesan Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Keralam at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram (See Pic and Video).

Notably, Kerala is known as India's "grey state" and has the highest proportion of elderly people in the country. Over 18% of the state's residents are aged 60 and above, with projections estimating this will surpass 22% Furthermore, for the grassroot workers, the Keralam CM announced financial aid and a salary increment, stating that these welfare measures send a clear message to these workers that they are always in the government's thoughts.

The CM announced a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 for Asha workers, adding that a decision on their retirement benefit pensions will be announced soon. Acknowledging the hardships of Anganwadi Staff, the CM announced a Rs 1,000 salary increase for both workers and helpers. The CM also assured a Rs 1,000 salary hike for school cooks, maids, and pre-primary teachers.

Further affirming law and order maintenance in the state, the Chief Minister said that the cabinet has decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the alleged assault of Youth Congress-KSU workers by former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's security personnel during a protest in Alappuzha in November 2024. The Chief Minister stated that the probe would not be a "political vendetta" but a necessary step to restore the rule of law and ensure that law enforcement personnel are held accountable for their actions. UDF Storms Back to Power in Keralam: VD Satheesan Sworn in as CM, Ends Decade of LDF Rule.

"We are simply implementing the court order. How can it be interpreted as a political vendetta? No. We don't forget anything," he told the media. Further, the CM said that the first session of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly will commence on Thursday, May 21, and the election for the Speaker of the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly is scheduled to take place the next day, i.e., May 22. He said that the Cabinet has chosen former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran as the Pro-tem Speaker for the initial proceedings.

He further said that Jaiju Babu has been appointed as the new Advocate General of Kerala, and T Asaf Ali has been selected as the Director General of Prosecution. The CM added that the government will soon inform Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar regarding the appointments for the Ombudsman, State Election Commission, and PSC members. Congress leader VD Satheesan was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Keralam, earlier today, officially bringing the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) back to power after a ten-year hiatus, following their landslide victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Keralam Governor administered the oath of office to Satheesan and his 20-member Cabinet. The ceremony saw a massive turnout of top political heavyweights, signalling the national significance of the UDF's victory. The event was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and General Secretary KC Venugopal.