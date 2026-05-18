Aarti Ravi’s Mother Sujatha Vijayakumar Reacts to Ravi Mohan’s Shocking Claims, Reveals Her Grandson Is Stressed by the Issue

The ongoing public legal battle between Tamil actor Ravi Mohan (popularly known as Jayam Ravi) and his estranged wife Aarti Ravi has intensified following a series of new allegations. Film producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, Aarti’s mother, has publicly broken her silence to address Ravi Mohan's recent claims, revealing that the escalating dispute has placed immense emotional stress on her grandson during his school examinations. Ravi Mohan To Stop Acting, Says, ‘My Films Will Not Release on Screen Until I Get My Divorce’ (Watch Video).

Aarti Ravi's Mother Defends Her Against Ravi Mohan's Claims

Speaking to the media at a recent public event, Sujatha Vijayakumar firmly rejected several allegations levelled by her son-in-law regarding financial control and restricted access to his children. Commenting on Ravi Mohan's claims that he had been prevented from seeing his two sons, Aarav and Ayaan, Vijayakumar dismissed the assertions as entirely untrue.

The producer also addressed specific statements made by the actor regarding financial exploitation and medical expenses. Responding to his claim of paying INR 25,000 monthly toward her medical bills, Vijayakumar denied the allegation, adding that even if such financial support had been provided, it would constitute standard familial responsibilities for a son-in-law.

Aarti Ravis Mom Reacts to Ravi Mohan's Claims

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IBC Tamil (@ibctamilmedia)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sujatha said the ongoing controversy surrounding Ravi and Aarti’s separation had placed significant stress on the child, who is currently appearing for his Class 10 examinations. “The reason I am not exaggerating this is that my grandson is writing his 10th standard exams and is under a lot of stress due to this issue,” Sujatha said. She added that the child had witnessed situations “he should not have seen at a young age”, and stressed that the family was trying to avoid worsening the situation publicly.

Ravi Mohan's Media Outburst

The statements from Aarti’s family follow an emotional press conference held by Ravi Mohan in Chennai, where the actor publicly aired his grievances regarding the couple's pending divorce. During the media interaction, Ravi Mohan claimed he had endured years of emotional distress and "unnecessary humiliation" throughout the marriage, alleging that he was initially pressured into the alliance.

The actor also strongly defended his relationship with his children, stating that he has consistently provided financial support, including ₹50 lakh for their schooling fees. Visibly affected during the press meet, Ravi Mohan cited severe emotional exhaustion and cyberbullying directed at him and singer Keneeshaa Francis as major factors in his distress.

In a significant professional development, the actor announced that he has paused his film career, declaring that none of his upcoming movies will be released in theatres until the divorce proceedings are officially finalised.

Aarti Ravi's Post Amid All This

In the wake of Ravi Mohan's press conference and subsequent media announcements, Aarti Ravi took to social media to issue a direct response. In a public statement shared on her Instagram account, she countered the actor's narrative and warned against misinterpreting her low profile during the dispute.

Aarti Ravi Hits Back at Ravi Mohan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarti (@aarti.ravi)

"My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of," Aarti wrote. She stated that she is prepared to step out of her comfort zone to protect her children and her dignity with the truth.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 02:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).