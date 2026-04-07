New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday granted the Delhi Police eight days' custody of Sarabjeet, the accused in the Delhi Assembly security breach case. The police had sought ten days' custody.

Sarabjeet was produced before the court after being arrested from the Roop Nagar area. He had crashed his car through Gate No. 2 of the Delhi Assembly on Monday, injuring a guard on duty.

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Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kartik Tapariya allowed the Delhi Police to take Sarabjeet Singh into custody for interrogation.

The defence counsel argued that Sarabjeet "is not mentally stable and entered the Delhi Assembly premises believing it was a Gurudwara."

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Sarabjeet had allegedly been living in a Gurudwara in Chandigarh prior to coming to Delhi. While the defence stated that he is on medication, they failed to provide complete medical records of the accused.

The court directed Sarabjeet's counsel to furnish proper medical documentation to the Delhi Police and instructed the police to ensure that he receives medical care in accordance with these records.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Shrivastav submitted that the accused, Sarabjeet Singh, entered the high-security zone of the Delhi Legislative Assembly by crashing through the gate with his car.

He further alleged that Sarabjeet attempted to hit the guard stationed at the gate, who narrowly escaped by jumping aside, and that the accused tried to run over the guard twice.

While requesting 10 days' police custody, the APP submitted that it was necessary to take the accused to Punjab, Panipat, and Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh for further investigation.

Opposing the remand, the accused's counsel cited Sarabjeet's unstable mental condition. The defence stated that Sarabjeet travelled to Chandigarh 15 days ago without informing his wife, stayed at a Gurudwara even though his sister also lives in the city, and then moved to Delhi after learning that his nephew, who studied in Delhi, was missing. He allegedly entered the Assembly premises thinking it was a Gurudwara.

The APP, however, opposed the submissions and contended that the accused is not a person of an "unstable mind."

"After reaching Delhi, he hired two taxi drivers to accompany him. He also purchased a car and holds a valid driving licence," the APP added.

The court questioned the defence about his mental state, noting that Sarabjeet drove approximately 700 kilometres on highways during his travels.

The court also interacted with the accsued who answered the queries sought. After considering all the facts, the court granted 8 days of police custody.

Meanwhile, speaking with ANI, Atul Shrivastava, APP, said that Sarabjit "committed illegal trespass, attempted murder, damaged government property, and obstructed government officials in their duties." He added that upon consultation with a doctor, Sarabjit will be provided with the prescribed medication.

"An application was filed by the police in that case, seeking 10 days of police remand. The Court granted 8 days' police remand. The accused Sarabjeet, broke through the gate of the high-security zone with his vehicle and fatally attacked the official on duty there, and luckily, he survived. He committed illegal trespass, attempted murder, damaged government property, and obstructed government officials in their duties... We have also stated that this is the police's responsibility. The police will fulfil their duty. If a doctor has prescribed any kind of medicine, we will consult with the doctor and give him the medicine," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)