New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) A special two-day session of Delhi Assembly is likely to be held around mid-May to discuss various public issues and to pass a Bill to regulate the fees charged by private schools in the capital, the ruling BJP said on Sunday.

A BJP legislative party meeting was held at the Secretariat to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Assembly session, which was attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Cabinet ministers and BJP MLAs, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood told reporters.

"The likely dates for the Assembly session are May 13-14, although the Cabinet is yet to take a final call on it," a BJP MLA said after the meeting.

The Delhi Cabinet on April 29 approved a draft Bill to regulate fees at all private schools in the capital, with Chief Minister Gupta saying that a special session of the Assembly will be convened to pass the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025.

The Bill recommends steep penalties as well as cancellation of registration of schools found involved in unauthorised fee hikes or harassment of students on that pretext.

According to BJP MLAs, the meeting also discussed other issues, including water supply and waterlogging during the rainy season.

"The chief minister advised the MLAs to remain alert so that the preparations for the upcoming monsoon season, including desilting of drains and measures to avoid waterlogging at the identified hotspots, are completed on time,” BJP chief whip in the Assembly, Abhay Verma, said.

Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai said the meeting also discussed how the BJP legislators can increase their participation in the various government initiatives, including the implementation of different schemes and the special 20-day cleanliness drive announced recently.

The MLAs were also advised to ensure that the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme reach the maximum number of people, Rai said.

