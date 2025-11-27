New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): In a major step towards complete digital governance, Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, today convened a high-level meeting with senior officers of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, and all stakeholders, as per an official release.

The Speaker directed that 40 departments of GNCTD will undergo Digital Training on 2nd and 3rd December 2025 for replying to Assembly questions, submission of bills, and all related legislative work through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

He also said that, in respect to the upcoming Winter Sessions, all questions, notices, replies, and legislative business between the Assembly and departments of the Government of NCT of Delhi will henceforth be handled entirely through paperless and digital platforms.

As part of the digital transition, training programs for all departments have been scheduled on December 2 and 3. On December 2, departments including General Administration, Services, Finance, Excise, Trade & Tax, Revenue, WCD, Land & Building, I&PR, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms, and Planning will get training, while Health & Family Welfare, Transport, and IT will be trained.

On the same day, Law & Justice, Legislative Affairs, Art & Culture, Tourism, Official Language and Development will get training; and Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Food & Civil Supplies, Industries, and Environment & Forest. On 3rd December, Home, Urban Development, DUSIB, Education, Higher Education, Training & Technical Education, and allied departments will receive training; alongside PWD, Irrigation & Flood Control, Water, and Gurudwara Elections departments will also receive training.

Gupta stated that with the upcoming Winter Session of the Assembly, this shift to 100% paperless operations will significantly enhance efficiency, transparency, and smooth conduct of legislative proceedings.

He further stressed that transitioning to a digitally empowered system is essential for strengthening accountability and ensuring timely responses from all departments. The Speaker directed that all arrangements and coordination be completed promptly to provide a seamless rollout during the forthcoming session.

Under the vision and guidance of Speaker Vijender Gupta, the Delhi Legislative Assembly has achieved complete paperless functioning in a remarkably short span of time, becoming the 18th Legislative Assembly in the country to be fully digitalised under NeVA and notably accomplishing this milestone in just 100 days.

Reaffirming its strong commitment to transparency, environmental sustainability, and innovation in governance, the Assembly stands dedicated to setting new benchmarks in digital legislative processes for the nation. (ANI)

