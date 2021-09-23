Jammu, Sep 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed Delhi-based infrastructure consultancy company Rudrabhishek Enterprises Limited (REPL) as technical consultants for development of tourism in the Jammu region, officials said.

This step has been taken by the government to tap tourism potential of the region by undertaking various initiatives with a vision to develop theme-based and circuit-based tourism to improve the tourists' experience and enhance employment opportunities.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on September 27: Tamil Nadu Govt Backs Call for Nationwide Strike Against Farm Laws.

Directorate of tourism, Jammu province, has appointed REPL, as technical consultants for development of tourism projects in Jammu region. The tourism projects being developed, include various types of tourism activities i.e. mountain, adventure, heritage, eco-tourism, & pilgrimage tourism", a spokesperson said.

Prabhakar Kumar, AVP-Planning, REPL said, "REPL will document the local architectural style, construction techniques and materials to develop appropriate construction methods and specifications while identifying the list of tourism projects".

Also Read | Leh-Ladakh Tour Package Launched By IRCTC; 7-Day Trip to Begin From Lucknow On September 26, Check Price And Package Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)