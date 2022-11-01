New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Delhi Municipal Corporation election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched the "Har Ghar Sampark" campaign under the state president Adesh Gupta.

Attacking Aam Admi Party, Gupta said, "Delhi government is continuously doing hollow propaganda and cheating the people of Delhi. We are doing this campaign to show Delhiites AAP's truth."

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 26 Lakh 'Bad' Accounts in India As Amended IT Rules Take Shape.

Under the campaign, the saffron party is pouting efforts to connect the people with BJP's ideology.

Inaugurating the campaign, Adesh Gupta said, "We have distributed the flag of Bharatiya Janata Party in every house and have also told the people of Delhi about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Will Give Non-BJP Government Under Rahul Gandhi's Leadership, Says President Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Along with this, the false promises of the Delhi government have also been exposed in front of the people of Delhi. We have started 'Har Ghar Sampark Abhiyan' from Jahangirpuri which will be done from November 1-6 with the aim of reaching 25 lakh families. Our slogan is "Seva Hi Prachar, Nahi khokle Vichaar."

Delhi BJP is soon going to launch the NaMo Cyber Yoddha campaign, which aims to connect more than 50,000 Delhiites in one month.

BJP has constituted many committees including Manifesto Committee, Suggestion Committee, Video Van Committee, Advertisement Committee, Social Media Committee, and Griha Sampark Abhiyan Committee. For better coordination between all these committees, a nodal committee was constituted. BJP leader Ashish Sood will be its convener, the source told earlier.

Notably, the total number of civic body polls' wards in the national capital reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home on Tuesday pertaining to the redrawing of wards of the Delhi civic body- Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

After the 'delimitation' of MCD wards by the central government, the total number of wards in the MCD will amount to 250 of which 42 are decided to be reserved.

The 800-page notification issued by the Union Home Ministry shared detailed information about all the 250 wards that came in the new form after delimitation. "The final order of delimitation has been issued after amendment on the suggestions and objections of the common people and political parties", the official letter stated.

Now after the final delimitation order is issued, elections are expected soon. It is to be noted that before the amalgamation of corporations, there were a total of 272 wards comprising the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation had 104 wards each, while East Delhi Municipal Corporation had 64 wards. But after the delimitation, now the number of wards has been reduced to 250.

Notably, AAP Delhi raised concerns that there is no equal distribution of population in the delimitation of wards. Aam Aadmi Party leaders had also lodged their objection by meeting the state election officials.

It is worth mentioning that the draft of the delimitation was prepared on September 12 itself and till October 3 it was being reviewed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)