New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): A 32-year-old man and his 30-year-old sister were found hanging inside their rented flat in Delhi's Seemapuri on Sunday, police said. The incident came to light after neighbours reported a foul smell emanating from their ground-floor flat.

The deceased have been identified as Viresh Kumar Tomar, son of Devender Kumar, and his sister Chinki Tomar, residents of Fatehpur Chak, Kishanpur, Ramala in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The siblings had been living in the flat since 2021, said the police.

The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials inspected the scene, and the area was videographed for further investigation.

While preliminary reports suggest suicide, authorities are verifying other details. No suicide note has been recovered yet. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

