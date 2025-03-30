New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police have arrested four robbers and recovered Rs 16.94 lakh in cash, along with a motorcycle used in the crime, after they allegedly assaulted a businessman and his servant before stealing Rs 30 lakh. officials confirmed to ANI.

According to the police, the incident took place on March 25, 2025, when the complainant, Krishan Gupta, was attacked and robbed while returning home from his office in Pitampura. The assailants used sticks to assault him and his servant before fleeing with the cash.

Also Read | Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy Proposes Future City Near Hyderabad Will Emerge Investment Destination, Addressing Telugu New Year Ugadi.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the law and formed a joint team to investigate. The team analysed CCTV footage, gathered local intelligence, and conducted raids at suspected hideouts, leading to the arrest of four accused--Sanchit, Shival, Rustam, and Anil.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime. The police recovered Rs 16.94 lakh in cash and seized the motorcycle used in the robbery.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Jharkhand: Rampaging Elephants Kill 7 in Gumla and Simdega, Forest Department Urges People To Stay Alert.

Anil, one of the accused, was identified as a habitual offender with multiple cases registered against him, including violations under the Arms Act, dowry-related offenses, the Excise Act, and cheating.

The police are continuing their investigation to recover the remaining Rs 13.06 lakh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)