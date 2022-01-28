New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved ex gratia relief to farmers at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre on account of loss due to unseasonal rains, officials said.

The cabinet chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also approved the rates at which the ex gratia relief to farmers was to be paid as per assessment of the loss. The expenditure under the exercise will be about Rs 53 crore for an approximate area of 29,000 acres.

"Due to incessant rains and water logging of fields owing to overflow of nearby natural drains during September-October 2021 in Delhi, crops of farmers have been severely damaged. Teams were sent to the ground to assess the damage done to the crops," an official statement said.

"The Delhi Cabinet approved ex gratia relief to farmers at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre on account of loss due to unseasonal rains. The council also approved the rates at which ex gratia relief to farmers was to be paid as per assessment of the loss.

“If the loss is assessed to be 70 per cent or less, compensation will be paid at the rate of 70 per cent. If the assessed loss is more than 70 per cent, compensation will be paid at the rate of 100 per cent," it added.

