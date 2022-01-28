Chennai, January 28: A man’s wife blew the lid off his habit of recording videos of women bathing and women walking on streets in Chennai’s Washermenpet locality. She gave a tip-off to the police on Wednesday, following which he was arrested on charges of women harassment. Delhi Shocker: Man Arrested for Extortion, Blackmailing Women on Pretext of Marriage

As per case details, the matter came to fore after the man in question secretly filmed his wife’s sister while she was changing clothes. He would turn off his mobile phone whenever his wife sat near him. The suspicious behaviour drove his wife to check his mobile phone. Subsequently, his dark deeds unravelled. She, upon examining his mobile phone, was taken by shock as she found a video clip showing her sister changing clothes.

According to a report published by The Times of India, the woman then confronted her husband, but he rejected all accusations. Later, she snatched the mobile from him and viewed all the video clips. Subsequently, he admitted he filed the women without their knowledge. The woman tipped off the police about his habit, following which a case was registered and the accused was arrested. He has been sent to judicial custody.

This comes after a 30-year-old man has been booked by the Kurar police after he allegedly uploaded a nude video of his estranged wife on his WhatsApp status updates in a bid to intimidate her into getting back together with him.

