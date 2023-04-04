New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved Rs 2388 crore for making the city's roads spotless and clean and also to curb air pollution, AAP Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

"A proposal was presented by the Environment department to curb dust pollution in the city and also ensure sanitation of public places in the National Capital," Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, adding that the government has approved the engagement of water sprinkler machines integrated with anti-smog guns and mechanical road sweeping machines on the roads.

Bhardwaj was addressing the media after the cabinet meeting held earlier in the day.

According to the minister, for this purpose Rs 2388 crore will be spent by the Delhi Government over the next 7-10 years.

As per the plan, the Delhi government will procure 70 mechanical road-sweeping machines and 250 water sprinkling machines with integrated anti-smog guns will be deployed.

"The first decision entails the procurement of 70 mechanical road-sweeping machines - one for each Vidhan Sabha constituency in Delhi. All the roads that are wider than 60 feet in Delhi and come under the PWD - with a total length of 1449 kilometres - will be cleaned by the department. Sanitation duties on these roads were earlier given to the MCD, but from now on they will be cleaned by the PWD," he said.

He further said that a meeting was also held with the MCD Commissioner and Additional Commissioner on this matter on Monday and the proposal was raised over there that the roads that were earlier cleaned by them will now be cleaned by the PWD.

"For this purpose 70 mechanical road-sweeping machines will be procured and in the Cabinet Meeting held today it was agreed that the tenders for these machines will be put out very soon," he said.

He also said that 250 water-sprinkling machines will be deployed by the Delhi Government, one each for every ward and these water-sprinkling machines will be integrated with anti-smog guns.

"For this purpose, Rs 2388 crore will be spent by the Delhi Government over the next 7-10 years. The life cycle of some of these machines is seven years while for the others it is 10 years. In the first year, Rs 257 crore will be spent to procure some of these machines. The water required to operate these machines will be provided by the Delhi Jal Board. 1500 kilo-litres of treated water per day from the sewer-treatment plant of the DJB will be provided for the purpose," the minister added.

Further, since these machines suck out the dust from the roads like a vacuum cleaner, the dust gets settled in the equipment therefore to remove them 18 dump vehicles and 18 water tankers will also be procured by the Delhi Government under the same tender, Bharadwaj said.

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday also approved the 'Sugamaya Sahayak Scheme' to enhance the mobility of the especially abled.

The scheme aims to provide them with aids and appliances such as smart canes, hearing aids, wheelchairs, motorised tricycles, and artificial limbs to enable them to overcome physical barriers, improve their mobility, and pursue education and employment.

"The Social Welfare department will enter into a five-year agreement with a government company to organise awareness camps and provide individuals with benchmark disabilities with the necessary equipment," the Delhi minister said, adding that the scheme aims to integrate people with benchmark disabilities into mainstream society by enabling them to overcome physical barriers and improve their mobility.

"It will also enhance their quality of life, provide them with equal opportunities, and ensure their inclusion in society," he further added. (ANI)

