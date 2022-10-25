New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Gearing up for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election, which is likely to be held in December, the BJP's city unit on Tuesday formed 12 poll-related committees.

The committees will be associated with election management, manifesto, campaigning, media and procurement of advertisement material, among others.

Senior leaders and office bearers will be among members of these poll panels.

The election management committee will be headed by Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader Ashish Sood. Delhi BJP vice presidents Virendra Sachdeva and Rajan Tiwari, Anita Arya, Vishakha Sailani and Atif Rashid will be its members.

This panel will coordinate and monitor the functioning of the other committees.

Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay will be the convener of the manifesto committee. Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Badhuri, former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta, MLA Abhay Verma, Raghav Awasthi and Rekha Gupta will be its members.

The social media and campaign committee's convener will be BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala.

Punit Agarwal, Rohit Upadhyay, Khemchandra Sharma, Puja Tiwari, Nikhat Abbas, Apurva Singh and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga will be members of the committee.

Committees have also been formed for the election call centre and the election office, legal and election commission related matters, campaign material and advertisement material procurement.

In 2017, the BJP had swept the civic body poll bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations.

The Centre unified the three municipal corporations this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, reducing the number of wards from 272 to 250.

The BJP that has been in power in the civic bodies for over two decades is pitted against the Aam Aadmi Party, which has been aggressively trying to upstage in the coming polls.

In the 2017 polls, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP was second with its tally of 48 wards while the Congress had won 30 wards.

