Mumbai, October 25: The Mumbai police recently arrested a woman for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from her cousin's house. According to reports, the 24-year-old woman stole the yellow metal from her cousin's place, who resides at Chincholi Bunder area. Police officials said that the woman stole the gold on pretext of changing clothes in the bedroom of her 54-year-old cousin.

The accused has been identified as Neha Sachin Sajnani. Police officials said that Neha stole gold ornaments worth around Rs 12 lakh. The incident took place last month. Cops also said that Neha is the complainant’s maternal uncle's daughter. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

According to a report in Mid-day, the accused woman was staying with her husband in Versova. However, after the couple had a fall out, she moved in to stay with her relative at Evershine Nagar in Malad after filing for divorce. Cops said that on September 24, Sajnani visited the complainant's house who gave her Rs 12,000 and some clothes.

After this, the accused visited the complainant again and said that she wanted to use her bedroom in order to change clothes. The FIR stated that Sajnani was in the room for 20-25 minutes. After many days passed by, the complainant realised that gold ornaments were missing from her room's cupboard. After she couldn't find the jewellery in the entire house, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

An officer privy to the case said that the complainant suspected Sajnani as she had visited her home earlier. Acting on the compliant, the police began their investigation. The cops found that Sajnani was arrested by Versova police for allegedly robbing a relative of her in-laws. The officer said that she was in judicial custody in the Versova theft case. Mumbai Shocker: Govandi Man Wears Burqa To Avoid Money Lenders, Gets Thrashed in Dharavi on Suspicion of Being Child-Lifter.

Following this, the Malad police took her custody and questioned her about the missing jewellry. Sajnani confessed to the crime and told cops that she stole jewellery as was in need of money. Later, the police recovered several ornaments from her possession.

