New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday condoled the demise of Congress president Sonia Gandhi's mother.

Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.

Also Read | Delhi: Exhibition at Delhi Metro Station To Tell Tales of Valour, Courage of Indian Heroes.

“God bless the departed soul. My heartfelt condolences to Smt Sonia Gandhi ji and her grieving family and friends,” Kejriwal, who is also AAP national convener, tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)