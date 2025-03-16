New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Sunehari Pulla Depot along with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. Earlier, Gupta visited and examined the Barapulla drain on Sunday.

The Delhi CM spoke to the reporters after examining the Sunehari Pulla Depot drainage situation and said that the government is working as a team since morning to check the drainage situation in Delhi. She added that all this cannot be done by sitting in AC rooms and doing press conferences.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 10th Edition of Raisina Dialogue on March 17, New Zealand Counterpart Christopher Luxon To Attend as Chief Guest.

Gupta also stated that Delhi was settled in an unplanned manner and that there is no proper outlet for drains in the city. She also assured that the government will ensure that the people of Delhi do not face any problem due to waterlogging, and their aim is the welfare of the people.

"Delhi was settled in an unplanned manner and there is no chamber in the drain, there is no proper outlet of the drain... All these things cannot be done just by sitting in air-conditioned rooms and by holding press conferences. We have been working as a team since morning to check the outlets of the drains to ensure that the people of Delhi do not have to face problems like waterlogging... Our aim is the welfare of the people...", she said to the reporters on Sunday.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Security Guard Takes Girl to Terrace for Showing Pigeons in Goregaon, Molests Her.

On Saturday, Rekha Gupta met with farmers and took their suggestions for the upcoming Delhi budget 2025-26. Gupta said that the farmers have high hopes from the New Delhi government and emphasised that the Central and Delhi governments, as a "double-engine government," would work together to resolve farmers' issues.

"We called the farmers from every corner of Delhi to consult about the budget. They have shared their suggestions with us," Gupta said. She noted that in the last 15-20 years, villages in Delhi saw little development, leading to heightened expectations from the newly formed Delhi government.

"We called the farmers from every corner of Delhi to consult about the budget. They have shared their suggestion with us," Gupta said. She noted that in the last 15-20 years, no work has been done for villages.

"They are now having a lot of hope from the new Delhi government. I assure them that all the problems they have put before us will be solved. Today, there is a double-engine government. The Central and Delhi governments together will solve every problem of the farmers," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)