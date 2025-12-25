New Delhi, December 25: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated 45 out of the proposed 100 ‘Atal Canteens’ in the national capital on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The initiative aims to provide affordable and nutritious meals to people at highly subsidised rates. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP leaders Ashish Sood and Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who were seen having food at the Atal Canteen to mark the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, calling him a “yug purush” who was born 100 years ago. She said that as the 101st birth anniversary approached, the government deliberated on how best to honour his legacy, which led to the decision to launch the Atal Canteens. The CM further said that the resolution to open Atal Canteens was deliberately taken on this significant day. “Today, 45 out of the proposed 100 Atal Canteens have been inaugurated, with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurating them virtually. The remaining canteens will be opened after the completion of necessary work,” the Chief Minister said. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, VP CP Radhakrishnan, PM Narendra Modi Pay Tribute to Former Prime Minister at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ Memorial in Delhi (Watch Videos).

Explaining the scheme, Gupta said that people will be able to eat meals at the canteens for just Rs 5. She clarified that while the cost to the consumer is Rs 5, the actual value of the meal is around Rs 30, with the government bearing a subsidy of Rs 25. “The Delhi government is starting the facility of providing meals at just Rs 5 from today,” she said, adding that the first meal slip was taken by Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, followed by her. She also described the food served at the canteens as “satvik”, emphasising its nutritious and wholesome nature.

"Inspired by the vision of service, good governance, and poor welfare of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, this initiative will ensure that Delhi becomes such a capital where food is received with dignity and no one has to go to bed hungry," she later wrote on her X handle. Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the launch of Atal Canteens on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary was a meaningful tribute. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about such initiatives in his manifesto, and congratulated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for starting the scheme, calling it a gift for the people of Delhi.

The initiative, a key promise in the BJP’s Delhi election manifesto, is aimed at ensuring access to affordable and nutritious food for residents across the city. The canteens are designed to cater especially to daily wage workers, labourers and low-income families who struggle to afford regular meals. Each Atal Canteen will serve two meals a day, including dal and rice, roti and vegetables, and is expected to cater to nearly 1,000 people daily. The government will heavily subsidise the programme to ensure that the price remains fixed at Rs 5 per meal. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Earned Respect Through Deeds, Not Power: Rajnath Singh.

Rekha Gupta Inaugurates 45 ‘Atal Canteens’

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, भारत रत्न श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की जयंती पर आज माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री मनोहर लाल खट्टर जी की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति में नेहरू नगर सहित राजधानी के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में अटल कैंटीन का शुभारंभ किया गया। भाजपा ने अपने घोषणापत्र में दिल्लीवासियों से अटल… pic.twitter.com/AfpI8wYDC0 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) December 25, 2025

According to government sources, an inter-departmental committee has already finalised the locations, menus and operational guidelines for the first phase covering 100 canteens. The aim is to ensure uniformity and quality across all centres from the very beginning. To prevent irregularities and ensure transparency, the distribution of meals will be carried out through a digital token system instead of manual coupons. CCTV cameras will be installed at all canteens, with real-time monitoring to be done through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board’s digital platform. The kitchens will be equipped with LPG-based stoves, industrial-grade RO water systems and cold storage facilities.

Officials said food samples will be regularly tested by FSSAI and NABL-accredited laboratories, while operators will be required to submit monthly reports detailing hygiene standards, staff health and overall safety compliance. Once the initial phase becomes operational, the Delhi government plans to expand the Atal Canteen network further based on public demand and feedback. Officials also said the programme is expected to generate employment opportunities, particularly through self-help groups and local community kitchens that will be involved in managing and running the canteens.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Rekha Gupta). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2025 02:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).