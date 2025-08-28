New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, flagged off buses for college students under the 'U-Special' scheme on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, the Delhi CM said, "This U Special was closed for years, which neither the AAP government nor the Congress government cared about. I am happy that the BJP government, in its short tenure, has once again brought vibrancy to Delhi University, wherein students will be able to travel from home to university and vice versa through the U-Special."

Also Read | Mahindra Aerostructures Secures Contract To Manufacture Main Fuselage for Airbus H125 Helicopters, Boosting 'Make in India' Initiative.

"This will not only give Delhi University the same old respect and energy but will also provide clean air to Delhi's transport. I congratulate the students of Delhi University, they should use it," CM Gupta added.

On metro concession passes, CM Gupta said, "Yes, we will discuss about it. Facilities should be there for the students."

Also Read | Patna Shocker: Class 5 Girl Found With Severe Burns in Washroom of Amla Tola Kanya Vidyalaya, Dies; Family Alleges Foul Play.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Delhi government announced a review of arbitration cases exceeding Rs 1 crore in the last 20 years within the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC).

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared a post on X, stating, "A review of arbitration cases exceeding ₹1 crore in the last 20 years in the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC) will be conducted. For this purpose, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (PWD/I&FC), which will comprehensively assess the decisions given against previous governments, the amounts paid, and the resulting losses."

Rekha Gupta said that this was due to irregularities and delays in the Barapullah Phase-III project during the previous government's tenure. "Due to irregularities and delays in the Barapullah Phase-III project during the previous government, Delhi had to incur a loss of ₹175 crore. This was an injustice to the public's money," Delhi CM said.

Delhi CM further said that moving forward, the Delhi government has decided that there will be no provision for arbitration in contracts related to development works. Gupta added, "In the event of any dispute, the settlement will be done directly in court. The public's money will be spent only in the interest of the public."

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) raised the passenger fares for Delhi Metro services from Monday onwards, with the hike ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 with respect to the distance. The fare hike for the Airport Express Line ranges from Rs 1 to Rs 5. According to DMRC, the base fare to travel in the Delhi metro has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 11.

Sharing an X post, the DMRC wrote, "The passenger fares of the Delhi Metro services have been revised with effect from today, that is, 25th August 2025 (Monday) onwards. The increase is minimal, ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 4 only depending on the distance of travel (upto Rs 5 for the Airport Express Line)."

As per the DMRC, the revised fare for a distance travelled between 0-2 km is Rs 11 as compared to existing Rs 10, for 2-5 km the revised fare is Rs 21, for 5-12 km is Rs 32, for 12-21 km is Rs 43, for 21-32 km is Rs 54 and for a distance more than 32 km, the revised fare stands at Rs 64.

On national holidays and Sundays, the revised fare for 0-5 km is Rs 11 in contrast to the existing Rs 10, for 5-12 km it is Rs 21, for 12-21 km is Rs 32, for 21-32 km is Rs 43 and for more than 32 km the fare is now Rs 54. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)