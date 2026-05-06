India News | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Offers Prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple During Brahmotsavam

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday attended the annual Brahmotsavam and offered prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in the national capital.

The Delhi CM told reporters, "I am very pleased to have arrived at the annual Brahmotsavam of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple, and Delhi is an example of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' where people from all states live together, celebrate festivals, and by participating in festivities, we enhance each other's joys. I would urge all families of Delhi to come here to the festival and visit the temple to receive the blessings of Lord Venkateswara."

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Sharing a glimpse of her visit, Rekha Gupta wrote on X, "On the auspicious occasion of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy's Brahmotsavam, I had the good fortune of darshan at the Balaji Temple in R.K. Puram. I prayed to the Lord for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of all. This festival, being held in accordance with the Tirupati tradition, brings together the faith of the entire India in Delhi. On this occasion, MP Smt. Bansuri Swaraj ji was present along with numerous devotees."

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj accompanied Rekha Gupta and offered prayers at the temple. She said, "Rekha Gupta has performed kanyadaan today; wondrous, divine visions have occurred here. I appeal to all the devotees in Delhi to become a part of this moment."

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According to TTD Delhi's website, Shri Venkateswara Swamy Vari Temple, popularly known as Tirupati Balaji Temple, is located in New Delhi at Udhyan Marg, near Birla Mandir. The Delhi Temple is a replica of the Temple in Tirupati and is administered by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Spread across 1.2 acres, the complex has a Temple of Vishnu avatar Lord Tirupati Balaji, and his consorts Padmavati Amma, popularly known as Mahalakshmi Maa, and Andal Amma, famously known as Dharti Maa. (ANI)

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