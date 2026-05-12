Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for GT vs SRH IPL 2026

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The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is prepared for a high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) this evening. However, the primary talking point ahead of the 19:30 IST start is the intense summer heat gripping the region. Meteorological reports indicate that the city is currently under a heatwave alert. While these conditions will test the endurance of the players and spectators alike, the lack of any significant cloud cover ensures that the match will proceed without the threat of rain interruptions. You Can Follow Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard here.

Ahmedabad Temperature and Weather

The daytime high in Ahmedabad reached 44°C on Tuesday, reflecting the peak of the local summer season. By the time the toss takes place at 19:00 IST, temperatures are expected to ease slightly but will remains high, hovering between 34°C and 38°C during the early stages of the match.

The official rain probability for the duration of the fixture stands at 0%. Humidity is forecasted to be relatively low at the start, around 17% to 28%, but is expected to rise gradually as the evening progresses. This shift in moisture levels will be a crucial factor for the captains to consider when making their decision at the toss. SRH's Sri Lanka Pacer Eshan Malinga Sings 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai' Song, Video Goes Viral.

As is common at the Narendra Modi Stadium during May, the rising humidity after sunset often leads to the presence of dew on the outfield. This can make the ball difficult for bowlers to grip, particularly spinners, potentially giving a significant advantage to the side batting second.

Ahmedabad Weather Live

Historical data from the 2026 season suggests that teams often prefer to bowl first at this venue to avoid the worst of the heat and to benefit from easier batting conditions during the chase. Groundsmen have been working to manage the surface, which is expected to remain a balanced, batting-friendly wicket despite the extreme climatic conditions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).