Apple iOS 26.5 Update: Apple Releases iOS 26.5 With Encrypted RCS Messaging and Security Patches; Know Steps To Download the Update

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Apple officially released iOS 26.5 on Monday, May 11, introducing a significant privacy upgrade for cross-platform communication and addressing dozens of security vulnerabilities. The update, which arrives two months after the debut of iOS 26.4, is now available for all eligible iPhone models. This release is widely considered the final major milestone for the iOS 26 lifecycle before Apple unveils its next-generation operating system at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next month.

Encrypted Messaging and Cross-Platform Support

The most prominent feature in iOS 26.5 is the introduction of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging. While Apple initially added RCS support last year to improve texting between iPhone and Android users, this update brings a layer of security previously reserved for iMessage. Apple Mac Shortages 2026: Mac Studio, Mac Mini and MacBook Pro Face Major Delivery Delays Amid Global Memory Constraints.

Eligible conversations will now display a small lock icon, indicating that the chat is protected. However, Apple noted that for encryption to function, both the sender and the recipient must be on carriers that support the latest RCS standards. The update also adds a new "Suggested Places" feature in Apple Maps, which uses local trends and search history to recommend nearby locations.

Critical Security Fixes and UI Updates

Beyond feature additions, iOS 26.5 includes patches for more than 50 security vulnerabilities. These fixes cover core system components designed to prevent malware exploits and denial-of-service (DoS) attacks. Security experts recommend that users install the update promptly to protect against potential threats. For users interested in personalisation, the update introduces the "Pride Luminance" wallpaper collection. These dynamic backgrounds feature a "Liquid Glass" refraction effect that reacts to motion and user input, matching the design language introduced with the initial launch of iOS 26.

Device Compatibility and Background

The update is compatible with iPhone 11 and newer models. For older devices that do not support the iOS 26 architecture, Apple simultaneously released legacy patches, including iOS 18.7.9 and iOS 16.7.16, to ensure older hardware remains secure. iOS 26 was originally launched in September 2025, marking a shift in Apple's naming convention to align version numbers with the upcoming calendar year. Since its release, the software has focused heavily on "Liquid Glass" aesthetic changes and the integration of advanced AI tools. iOS 26.5 RC 2 New Features: List of Eligible iPhone Models and Expected.

How To Update to Apple iOS 26.5 Update

Users can download the update by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. To ensure a smooth installation, Apple recommends connecting to a Wi-Fi network and maintaining at least 50 per cent battery life or connecting to a power source during the process.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Apple). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).