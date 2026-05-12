Nashik TCS Conversion Case: NCW Flags ‘Toxic Workplace’ and POSH Violations, Raises Concerns Over Employees Safety

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A fact-finding panel set up by the National Commission for Women (NCW) has reported serious violations of workplace safety norms at the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services, citing widespread sexual harassment, systemic bullying, religious intimidation, and non-compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. The report, submitted to the Maharashtra government, follows multiple complaints filed by employees at the company’s business process outsourcing (BPO) unit in Nashik, as reported by TOI. The NCW said the workplace environment reflected a “serious governance failure” and raised concerns over employee safety and internal grievance redressal mechanisms.

Panel Finds ‘Zero Compliance’ With POSH Norms

According to the NCW panel, the Nashik office showed “zero compliance” with key provisions of the POSH Act, which mandates companies to establish internal complaint committees, conduct awareness programmes, and ensure timely handling of sexual harassment complaints. Nashik TCS Conversion Case: Key Accused Nida Khan Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody.

The committee reportedly interacted with complainants, police officials, and members of the company’s Internal Committee during its visit to Nashik in April. The report alleged that several women employees faced sexual misconduct, intimidation, and workplace bullying over an extended period.

The NCW also criticised the company’s Internal Committee for allegedly showing insensitivity towards complainants and failing to create a supportive mechanism for victims. Nashik TCS Conversion Case: House Where Nida Khan Found Shelter To Face Bulldozer Action, Says Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat (Watch Video).

Multiple FIRs and Arrests in Ongoing Probe

The case has led to multiple FIRs and arrests in Nashik over the past several weeks. Police investigations involve allegations of sexual harassment, coercion, and religious intimidation by some employees and supervisors at the BPO facility.

Authorities have so far registered several cases against employees, including senior officials. A special investigation team (SIT) was formed by Nashik Police to probe the allegations. Court proceedings related to bail applications and custody of some accused employees are continuing in Nashik courts.

TCS Conducting Internal Investigation

Tata Consultancy Services has initiated its own internal inquiry into the allegations and suspended certain employees linked to the case, according to multiple reports. The company has also reportedly disputed some findings mentioned in the NCW report.

In previous statements, TCS said employees who later filed police complaints had not formally raised POSH complaints through internal mechanisms earlier. The controversy has also drawn political attention, with some opposition leaders seeking accountability and stronger action over alleged procedural lapses and failure to protect employees.

Background of the POSH Act

India’s Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, commonly known as the POSH Act, requires employers to create a safe working environment and establish formal mechanisms to address complaints of workplace harassment.

The NCW, a statutory body tasked with addressing issues concerning women’s rights and safety, took suo motu cognisance of the Nashik allegations earlier this year following media reports and employee complaints.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).