New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation complaint filed by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in 2016.

The complaint was filed against him Bidhuri, MP from South Delhi parliamentary constituency, under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC.

Bidhuri alleged that Kejriwal had defamed him in an interview to a news channel.

