New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday convicted Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi in connection with a 2013 unlawful assembly case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel convicted Tripathi under charges dealing with being part of an unlawful assembly and for obstructing public servants from doing their duty.

Delhi Police has alleged that Model Town MLA Tripathi and other allegedly instigated a mob of hundred people against the Delhi Police claiming it had not taken serious action to arrest the accused person in a murder case.

The police have booked them under various sections including rioting, unlawful assembly and obstructing public servants from doing their duty.

The court listed the matter for April 27 for hearing the arguments on quantum of sentence in the matter. (ANI)

