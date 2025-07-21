New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a man in an attempt to commit culpable homicide case, after it proved that he tried to strangulate his wife with her scarf.

Additional sessions judge Hem Raj convicted Bijender Singh under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of IPC.

The police had booked him under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.

His wife Sangeeta alleged that he tried to strangulate her in an inebriated state using her chunni or scarf on September 22, 2021.

On July 16, the court said Sangeeta specifically deposed that she felt severe pain in her neck due to strangulation.

"It is not the prosecution's case that any vital internal part of the body of the injured sustained any injury which may result in her death. Even the doctor who examined the injured in the present case specifically deposed that the patient was hemodynamically normal," the court said.

When a patient was hemodynamically stable, the court said, it meant their blood pressure and heart rate were stable, indicating good blood circulation.

Noting the evidence before it, the court said though it was proved that Singh tried to strangulate his wife, his act was not under the ambit of IPC Section 307.

"When a person is charged with an offence consisting of several particulars and a combination of only some of the particulars constituting a minor offence is proved, then he can be convicted of the minor offence with which he may not have been charged," the order said.

The sentencing against the man was posted on August 5.

