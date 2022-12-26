New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A Delhi court has denied bail to a man accused of cheating an army officer by inducing him to invest in his business, noting he concealed "material fact" from the judge while seeking interim bail.

Special Judge Shailender Malik denied regular bail to accused Om Prakash Sanwariya, who had managed to secure interim bail after claiming he and the complainant, Lt. Col. Jagdeep Singh Chadha, had reached a settlement and that he was will to pay back the amount he had received from the officer.

Also Read | The Contract Signing Ceremony for Project Management Consultancy Services to Upgrade … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

In an order passed on December 15, the judge said no settlement was arrived at between the parties and the accused had made an incorrect claim while securing an interim bail for 45 days.

“That fact of concealment of material fact in itself is a ground for not granting the relief of bail at this stage. Hence, the bail application is declined,” the judge said.

Also Read | Goa Shocker: Tempo-Traveller Driver Arrested for Raping Young Girl Tourist.

According to the prosecution, Chadha had lodged a complaint against the accused stating the two had met through some friends. He said Sanwariya introduced himself as a businessman engaged in sale and purchase of electronic goods.

Sanwariya allegedly lured the army officer into investing in his business with the promise of handsome assured returns.

Chadha alleged he initially invested small amounts of money and the accused made some payments to win his trust. The officer paid Sanwariya around Rs 1 crore over time but the latter stopped paying him back, the complaint said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)