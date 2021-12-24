New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Vimlesh Maan, wife of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker, late Ashok Maan, in the Kishangarh shootout case.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted interim protection from arrest to Vimlesh Mann till January 19, 2022, observing that she is a woman. The Court directed her to join the investigation.

Legal Counsel of Vimlesh Maan, Advocate Vijay Aggarwal along with his team comprising of Advocate Rhythm Aggarwal and Akshansh Abhiraj Ray moved an application for grant of anticipatory bail on her behalf.

Advocate Aggarwal summed up his client's involvement in the case by stating that FIR by Somraj alias Dhami, registered at Police Station Kishangarh on October 18 this year was nothing but an attempt to maliciously prosecute and pressurize Vimlesh and her family, to withdraw their testimony against Somraj and his brothers, in the matter of her husband's murder.

The prosecution opposed the anticipatory bail application and it has alleged that there is a suspicion that a conspiracy was hatched for the purposes of taking revenge for the murder of the husband of the applicant Mann.

The complainant has alleged that the claim is that the family of the applicant Maan hired hitmen for the purposes of achieving their objective and the present applicant was part of the conspiracy.

The Delhi Police had earlier arrested four accused in the case who disclosed that they worked for Manjeet Mahal and Mahal had directed them to meet his aide Harender Maan, who wanted to avenge the murder of his uncle Ashok Maan.

According to police, Harender Maan directed the other four arrested accused to kill Dhami and provided a revolver to one of the accused, Wazir alias Jhota.

Delhi Police sought custody of the accused to recover the revolver and mobile phone which he gave to Wazir and was returned to him after the incident, to help in arresting the absconding accused persons Bimlesh, Kittu and Punit Maan.

The police also submitted that the accused is required to be confronted with the accused persons arrested earlier in the case to unearth the whole conspiracy. (ANI)

