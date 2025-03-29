New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday granted six days' custody of Jyoti Prakash alias Baba to Delhi Police in an MCOCA case linked with an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by Nandu. He is the real brother of gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

In the same case, ex-MLA Naresh Balyan is also in judicial custody.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja granted six days' police custody to Jyoti Prakash. He is scheduled to be produced before the court on April 4, after the expiry of his custody.

Delhi police produced Jyoti Prakash before the court after a fresh arrest. He was arrested on Friday from Tihar Jail. Police sought 10 days' custody of Jyoti Prakash.

Delhi police Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh told the court that Jyoti is managing the affairs of the Nandu Gang from inside the jail during judicial custody. The SPP added that his custody is needed to uncover the modus operandi and identify other members of the Nandu Gang.

It was also stated that he is named in two extortion cases, and the court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet.

Advocate Rohit Kumar Dalal appeared for the accused and opposed the custody application. He submitted that the accused has been in judicial custody for the last 10 years. He is not a co-accused with Sahil alias Poli and Vijay alias Kalu, whose confessional statements were recorded under Section 18 of MCOCA, the counsel stated.

The court on March 27 allowed the application of the Delhi police seeking permission to interrogate Jyoti Prakash alias Baba in judicial custody. He was in judicial custody in Mandoli Jail.

SPP had mentioned that Jyoti is involved in criminal cases and managing the activities of the Nandu Gang from inside the jail, as Nandu is out of the country. It was also mentioned that his name was mentioned in the proposal for the MCOCA FIR in this case. His name has also surfaced in the confession statement of Sahil alias Poli and Vijay alias Kalu.

On March 1, the Court had granted 60 more days to the Delhi police to complete the investigation against Naresh Balyan.

He was arrested on December 4, 2024, in this case. The extension period is expiring on May 4, SPP stated.

The Court has already taken Cognizance of the charge sheet filed against accused Ritik alias Peter. A supplementary charge sheet has also been filed against Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara. (ANI)

