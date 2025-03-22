New Delhi, Mar 22: A Delhi court on Saturday issued notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on an appeal filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain seeking her prosecution for alleged defamation. Jain has challenged a trial court order refusing to take cognisance of his complaint against Swaraj.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh issued notice to Swaraj and listed the matter for hearing on April 15. The trial court had on February 20 dismissed the criminal defamation complaint filed by Jain. Criminal defamation carries a maximum punishment of a two-year jail term. Delhi: AAP Leader Satyendra Jain Files Defamation Case Against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Alleging ‘Corrupt and Fraud’ Statements.

Jain had alleged that Swaraj made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023. Swaraj, he alleged, falsely claimed that Rs 3 crore was recovered from his house besides 1.8 kg gold and 133 gold coins. The remarks were made by Swaraj to defame him and gain "undue political advantage", Jain alleegd in his complaint. Jain said Swaraj further "defamed" him by calling him "corrupt" and a "fraud".

