New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court has listed the Complaint of Satyendar Jain for order on Pre Summoning evidence in support of his complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on December 16.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal heard the submissions made by Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj that before issuing the notice, the complainant should be permitted to leads pre summoning evidence.

Jain has alleged that Swaraj had made defamatory remarks against him during an interview on a TV channel on October 5, 2023. This interview was watched by Millions of people.

He has claimed that these remarks were made by Bansuri Swaraj to defame him and to gain undue political advantage.

Former Delhi Minister Jain has alleged that Bansuri Swaraj falsely stated that RS 3 crores were recovered from his house.

She had also stated that 1.8 Kgs Gold and 133 gold coins were recovered from the house of complainant, he has claimed.

It is stated that these statement were made in context with the raid of Enforcement Directorate at complaint's house. He is on bail in this case and same is pending before the court.

In furtherance of vilification campaign, she further defamed by calling him 'Corrupt' and 'Fraud'. "Several false, malicious and defamatory allegations were leveled against me", Jain alleged.

It is stated that the accused has played havoc with the reputation of the complainant and smear campaign has caused a cascading effect on the complainant as husband, father, brother, friend and as a commoner of the society, apart from scarring his otherwise unblemished political reputation.

It is said that the damage and dent caused by the frivolous allegations levelled by the accused is immeasurable as the complainant's character and reputation stands assailed not only as the elected representative and mass leader, but even in his personal capacity. (ANI)

