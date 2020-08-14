New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Northwest cyber cell of Delhi police has busted a gang in the national capital, with the mastermind in Dubai, who were allegedly cheating people online through Telegram, said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West.

The incident surfaced after a woman filed an online complaint about tricking her into depositing Rs 17,000 in a Paytm account by offering her a mobile phone via a group on Telegram, as per the police.

The complainant informed the police that she did not receive the mobile phone. She could not reach the alleged person over the phone as the number had been blocked. Later, she contacted the Paytm authority regarding the transaction.

Later the police received four more complaints regarding the similar incident by the same alleged Paytm account holder.

The team tracked down one of the accused Ajay Kumar Maurya (24 years), resident of Vikaspuri, Delhi, who works in the Human Resources department in the HDFC bank, Gurugram. Police arrested him through his bank account details which were used during the online transaction.

"During the interrogation, the accused confessed his involvement in the offence and disclosed that he is a member of a gang indulged in online fraud in which the masterminded by his brother who is resided in Dubai," said DCP Arya.

The case was registered at the Maurya Enclave police station and the investigation was taken up by the Cyber cell North West district.

"They offered cheap mobile sets over Telegram and they used to receive money through their Paytm accounts. After the victim had deposited the money in their Paytm Account, they would block the victim and sever all contacts with them. After that, the accused persons transfer the amount in the bank account of the accused, who would distribute it among his other gang members. They accused persons who have duped several victims and cheated lakhs of money," the DCP added.

Further investigation is underway, informed police. (ANI)

