New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a school's construction on a piece of land, which was recently reclaimed from land-grabbers.

The land in the city's southwest part was given to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) by the Nasirpur Gram Sabha, and then the DDA handed it over to the education department to construct a school but it was grabbed by the land mafia.

The Delhi government recently reclaimed it from the mafia and a school is finally being constructed. It will accommodate 2,500 students and provide world class facilities, Sisodia said.

"The Delhi government will complete the construction of this school within nine months and establish a state-of-the-art facility," he said.

Sisodia said that along with providing excellent education, the school will also have sports-related facilities, including a swimming pool.

"The hope is to provide quality and holistic education to all children. At present, the nearest school in the area hosts 6,000 students and with the construction of this school, the pressure on the other school will also decrease," he said.

Sisodia along with PWD Minister Satyendra Jain also inspected school buildings being constructed in Delhi.

The deputy chief minister visited and inspected three schools - Government Co-Ed SV Dichaon Kalan, GBSSS Dichaon Kalan and Government Co-Ed SS Sector-16 Dwarka in the southwest district.

"Twenty new classrooms are being constructed in the new academic block in GBSSS, Dichaun Kalan. The construction work of 20 new classrooms is ongoing in Government Co-Ed SV, Dichaun Kalan," a Delhi government official said.

" The construction work of 28 classes in the academic block is currently ongoing in Government Co-Ed SS Sector-16 Dwarka. The ongoing construction work in all these schools will be completed by the end of July," the official said.

