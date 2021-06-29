New Delhi, June 29: A group of people created ruckus in Rohtas Nagar and vandalised a government vehicle, claimed Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was on an inspection visit to the area where a new school building is being constructed.

Sisodia in a tweet alleged that the BJP is behind the incident. "Today, the BJP workers and goons opposed to the construction of a school in Rohtas Nagar vandalised the building. They vandalised my government vehicle, and misbehaved with female teachers and the workers and engineers involved in construction work. Why are BJP workers opposed to education and construction of schools?" Sisodia asked in his tweet. Supreme Court Directs All States and UTs to Implement One-Nation, One Ration Card Scheme Till July 31

Check Tweet:

आज रोहतास नगर में स्कूल बनने का विरोध करते हुए बीजेपी नेताओं व गुंडों ने स्कूल में तोड़फोड़ की. मेरी सरकारी गाड़ी को तोड़ा, स्कूल का गेट तोड़कर अंदर मौजूद महिला शिक्षकों, इंजीनियर्स और मज़दूरों के साथ बदतमीज़ी की. भाजपाइयों को स्कूल बनने, पढ़ने लिखने से इतनी चिढ़ क्यों है? pic.twitter.com/29YOpo1JLD — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) June 29, 2021

The Delhi government is constructing new buildings of a school in Rohtas Nagar, Babarpur, Karawal Nagar, Rohtas Nagar and Gokalpur.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain, who was accompanying Sisodia during the inspection visit, also blamed the BJP for creating violence and opposing construction of a new building of school. "No matter how hard the BJP tries to stop us, we are not going to stop. Even if BJP makes thousands of such attacks, it cannot scare us. We have vowed to serve the people of Delhi and no one can stop us from doing this," Jain tweeted.

