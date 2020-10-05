New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday inspected a centre in Najafgarh where a solution to turn stubble into manure will be prepared.

At the centre in Kharkhari village in Najafgarh, a “bio-decomposer” solution will be prepared in around 400 containers starting Tuesday, Rai said.

Also Read | CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh', Mega Anti-Pollution Campaign in Delhi; Introduces Several Measures to Minimise Air Pollution in the City.

This liquid formulation is prepared using "bio-decomposer capsules", jaggery and chickpea flour. It can be sprayed on crop residue to ensure its speedy bio-decomposition.

"The Pusa bio-decomposer capsule is an economically viable option. We have estimated that only Rs 20 lakh is needed to manage stubble in 800 hectares of agricultural land in Delhi," he said.

Also Read | Rs 3000 Being Deposited in Bank Accounts by Centre Under Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana? PIB Fact Check Calls It Fake News.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier said Uttar Pradesh will be using the “Pusa microbial decomposer capsule” technology over 10,000 hectares and Delhi over 800 hectares this year.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Scientists at Indian Agricultural Research Institute here have found an economical solution to the problem (stubble burning). They have prepared a solution which can turn stubble into manure."

"We are going to prepare this solution at a large scale from Tuesday under the supervision of experts from the institute. This solution will be used in Delhi this year. Next year, we will urge other states to use it," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)