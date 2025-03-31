New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): A fire that broke out in a multispecialty hospital in the Laxmi Nagar area of the national capital in the late hours of Sunday has been brought under control.

The incident occurred at Makkar Hospital in Priyadarshni Vihar, Laxmi Nagarat around 11.42-11.43 pm on Sunday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 31, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Soon after receiving the information, four fire tenders were rushed to the site at 12.15 am on Monday and engaged in a firefighting operation and eventually, the situation was brought under control.

According to reports, the fire started in the bed and window air conditioner on the ground floor of the B+G+2 storey building.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today 31: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Makkar Hospital is a multi-specialty hospital with a 50-bed capacity, providing various healthcare services, including dermatology, dentistry, pediatrics, gynecology, orthopedics, and physiotherapy.

Earlier on Sunday evening, in a different incident, a massive fire broke out at a tea hotel in Pune's Dhankawadi area due to a gas cylinder leakage, resulting in the death of one person and causing extensive damage to nearby shops.

The blaze destroyed the hotel's materials and affected two neighboring clothing shops. A hotel worker who was critically injured in the incident was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

According to a Press statement issued by Pune Fire Department PRO Nilesh Mahajan, "The Pune Fire Department responded promptly and deployed fire fighting vehicles from Katraj and Gangadham fire stations, managing to bring the fire under control and dousing it completely to ensure to stop further spread of fire."

As per the statement, preliminary information suggests that the fire started due to a leakage in one of the eight gas cylinders stored in the hotel. Upon arrival, firefighters rescued the victim from the hotel in an injured state, but he succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)