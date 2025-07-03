New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): A fire broke out at the trauma centre of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday.

According to an official, an electric transformer caught fire at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in the national capital.

The fire was doused after the fire department dispatched at least eight fire tenders to the spot.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

More details awaited. (ANI)

