New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at an electronics store situated on Roshanara Road in the Subzi Madi Police Station jurisdiction on Wednesday.

Upon receiving the report, the Subzi Madi Police Station team, along with the SHO, immediately reached the spot.

As a precautionary measure, residents of nearby houses were evacuated.

A total of three fire tenders reached the spot to bring the fire under control.

Initial investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)

