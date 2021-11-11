New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Rishabh Tower near Delhi's Karkarduma Metro Station on Thursday, the fire department informed.

No casualties have been reported in the event.

"Fire breaks out on the sixth floor of Rishabh Tower near Karkarduma Metro Station. 14 fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported," the fire department said. (ANI)

