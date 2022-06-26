New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown late on Saturday night in the Badli area behind Rohini jail in the national capital.

The incident took place at 2 am and as many as 23 fire tenders were rushed to the site.

The cause of the fire is yet to ascertain.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the fire has been brought under control.

"A fire call was received at 2:18 am about a fire in a plastic godown in the Badli area behind Rohini jail. A total of 23 fire tenders were rushed to the site, fire is now under control," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in May, a massive fire broke out in a factory in Mundka. As per the reports at least 27 bodies were recovered after the incident took place, of which 22 dead bodies have already been handed over to their respective families.

The four-storey building was used as office space for multiple companies. According to the Delhi Police's FIR, the building did not have a fire safety protocol in place.

Following the incident, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended two officials including a section officer.

On May 23, a Delhi court granted three days of police custody of the building's owners-- Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal in the said fire tragedy case. (ANI)

