Mumbai, June 26: Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that he chose to rebel in order to free the party and its workers from the clutches of the MVA government. "This battle is for the betterment of the party and its workers," Shinde said in his tweet. On the other hand, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said that they will not forget the betrayal done by rebel MLAs.

As the Maharashtra political crisis enters the sixth day, here are all the latest developments:

Rashmi Thackeray calls wives of rebel MLAs: Sources

According to sources, CM Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi has been calling the wives of rebel Sena MLAs and trying to convince them to speak to their husbands. Sources also said that Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of all rebel MLAs at 12 pm in Guwahati hotel, to discuss further strategy.

'For how long will you hide in Guwahati...'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday morning took a dig at the rebel MLAs faction led by Eknath Shinde, who are currently staying at the Radisson Blue hotel in Guwahati.

Here's what Sanjay Raut tweeted:

The Eknath Shinde-led faction suffered a setback when the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly issued a disqualification notice to 16 rebel Sena MLAs. It is to be seen what step the rebel MLAs take going forward.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2022 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).