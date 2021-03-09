New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday announced new road infrastructure projects, including East-West corridor between Tikri and Anand Vihar, and corridor from the Signature Bridge to the IGI airport, to decongest the city's roads.

While presenting budget in the Delhi Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government is waiting for the UTTIPEC's approval for the three big projects.

These are East-West Corridor (elevated and tunnel road between Tikri and Anand Vihar), the North-South Corridor (elevated and tunnel road from the Signature Bridge to the airport) and an outer road running parallel to the Yamuna from the Signature Bridge to Sarai Kale Khan.

Sisodia said all preparations have been made for the beautification of 500 kilometre roads and it shall be carried out from this year onwards and added that Rs 500 crore has been set aside of this.

"The construction of underpass at Ashram Chowk will be completed by June 2021 after which the traffic on Mathura Road -- Nizamuddin to Badarpur border -- and Ashram Crossing will ease out and there will be reduction in travel time, pollution level and savings of fuel. The government has proposed Rs 35 crore for this project," the deputy chief minister said.

"PWD has always proven its efficiency & effectiveness in terms of giving Delhi a makeover. #DelhiBudget2021, this year puts extra focus on streetscaping, construction of roads and bridges. The promise of European standards is being turned into a reality by @AamAadmiParty (1/3)," PWD Minister Satyendra Jain tweeted.

"With 73% achievement rate, PWD has delivered projects before time& within the allocated funds. The budget focuses on construction of underpasses, flyovers, transit corridors etc. 500 km of beautification of roads, is a milestone to be achieved this year #DelhiBudget2021 (2/3)," he said.

In his tweets, Jain also mentioned three big projects which have been announced by the government to make travel easier in the national capital.

In the assembly, Sisodia said the extension of Ashram Flyover to DND will be completed by December 2021.

He said after the construction of this flyover and subway, commuters travelling from Noida to Lajpat Nagar will be benefited. The government has announced Rs 50 crore for the project.

The government has also proposed Rs 200 crore for installation of CCTV cameras, he said.

"The Delhi government is committed to provide free Wi-Fi facility to the public. The work of installation of 7,000 hot-spots has been completed and activated to give free Wi-Fi access to citizens," Sisodia said.

The construction of two underpasses between Wazirabad and Azadpur and one pedestrian subway near Gandhi Vihar on Outer Ring Road and the construction of a bridge on the Najafgarh drain at Basaidarapur will be completed by May 2021, he added.

